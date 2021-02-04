STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested for disconnecting power to police stations after bike seized in Hyderabad

The incident took place two days ago after traffic police caught a minor riding Ramesh’s bike

Published: 04th February 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Police registered a case against him under several sections of the IPC and sent him to judicial remand on Thursday (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police of Cyberabad commissionerate arrested a man working with the TSSPDCL who disconnected power supply to the Jeedimetla police station and the Jeedimetla traffic police station.

Police said A Ramesh also also removed the fuse at a traffic signal, leaving it defunct for more than two hours. The incident took place two days ago after traffic police caught a minor riding Ramesh’s bike.

Police registered a case against him under several sections of the IPC and sent him to judicial remand on Thursday.

Two days ago, traffic personnel were conducting vehicle checking for violations. They noticed a boy on a bike and checked him for documents. The boy who is a minor did not had a driving license and other required documents.

He immediately informed Ramesh, the bike owner. Ramesh rushed to the spot and picked up an argument with the traffic personnel on duty. When police did not release his vehicle and raised a ticket, he threatened them and left the place.

Later, he disconnected power supply to both the police stations and the traffic junction. Police alerted higher officials in the electricity department, following which power supply was restored after more than an hour.

Following the case, police also informed the TSSPDCL, who issued a show-cause notice to Ramesh and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Cyberabad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp