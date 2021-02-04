Man arrested for disconnecting power to police stations after bike seized in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police of Cyberabad commissionerate arrested a man working with the TSSPDCL who disconnected power supply to the Jeedimetla police station and the Jeedimetla traffic police station.

Police said A Ramesh also also removed the fuse at a traffic signal, leaving it defunct for more than two hours. The incident took place two days ago after traffic police caught a minor riding Ramesh’s bike.

Police registered a case against him under several sections of the IPC and sent him to judicial remand on Thursday.

Two days ago, traffic personnel were conducting vehicle checking for violations. They noticed a boy on a bike and checked him for documents. The boy who is a minor did not had a driving license and other required documents.

He immediately informed Ramesh, the bike owner. Ramesh rushed to the spot and picked up an argument with the traffic personnel on duty. When police did not release his vehicle and raised a ticket, he threatened them and left the place.

Later, he disconnected power supply to both the police stations and the traffic junction. Police alerted higher officials in the electricity department, following which power supply was restored after more than an hour.

Following the case, police also informed the TSSPDCL, who issued a show-cause notice to Ramesh and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.