STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

1,200 CCTV cameras to be installed on ORR

At present, cameras have been installed only at the ORR toll plazas, which capture the entry and exit of vehicles.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very soon, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) surrounding Hyderabad will be brought under electronic surveillance. Around 1,200 CCTV cameras are set to be installed on the 156-km-long stretch. Cameras will also be installed at all underpasses and ORR service roads. Once the project is fully executed, there would be one camera for every 3 km on each side of the ORR, which is spread across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

At present, cameras have been installed only at the ORR toll plazas, which capture the entry and exit of vehicles. With the new project, all the vehicles entering the city, even those not taking the ORR but only the underpasses, will be recorded. The Cyberabad police, along with Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, has taken up the project. Senior officials associated with the project told Express that they were in the final leg of planning. 

“These cameras are aimed at making the ORR safer for commuters. Cameras would be installed at accident black spots, places where there are chances of jaywalking, and where heavy vehicles park frequently though it is prohibited on the ORR,” said officials. The black spots have been identified based on the analysis of accidents on the ORR, which are geo-tagged by respective police stations at the time of the incident. PA systems will also be installed at important locations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp