1,200 CCTV cameras to be installed on ORR

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Very soon, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) surrounding Hyderabad will be brought under electronic surveillance. Around 1,200 CCTV cameras are set to be installed on the 156-km-long stretch. Cameras will also be installed at all underpasses and ORR service roads. Once the project is fully executed, there would be one camera for every 3 km on each side of the ORR, which is spread across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

At present, cameras have been installed only at the ORR toll plazas, which capture the entry and exit of vehicles. With the new project, all the vehicles entering the city, even those not taking the ORR but only the underpasses, will be recorded. The Cyberabad police, along with Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, has taken up the project. Senior officials associated with the project told Express that they were in the final leg of planning.

“These cameras are aimed at making the ORR safer for commuters. Cameras would be installed at accident black spots, places where there are chances of jaywalking, and where heavy vehicles park frequently though it is prohibited on the ORR,” said officials. The black spots have been identified based on the analysis of accidents on the ORR, which are geo-tagged by respective police stations at the time of the incident. PA systems will also be installed at important locations.