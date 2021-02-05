Actress files plaint against online abusers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actress-turned-politician Madhavi Latha lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad police against miscreants posting derogatory comments against her on social media platforms. She submitted the complaint to Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said that after she started raising her voice against the attacks on temples in AP, unknown people started spreading hateful comments against her on social media platforms. She also said that they used morphed pictures and were questioning her character, relating it with Hindu Dharma. While demanding strict action against the miscreants, she also warned them against spreading propaganda against women.