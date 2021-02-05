Fire breaks out at school, none hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50 students of Classes IX and X escaped unscathed after a fire broke out in Srinivasa High School at Old City’s Gowlipura on Thursday. Locals, who noticed the flames, jumped into action and safely escorted all the students out of the building.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the two-storey building at around 11 am. Locals brought in water hoses to douse the raging flames even before firefighting teams arrived at the spot. The office room of the school was completely gutted in the fire. Fortunately, the flames were restricted to that one room, and did not spread to other parts of the building.