School shut for holding classes for primary kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of School Education (DSE) on Thursday ordered Madarath International School in Vijayanagar Colony to be closed for conducting unauthorised offline classes for students of Classes I to VII.

The management of the government-recognised private school violated the norms by conducting classes for students of primary and upper primary classes for the past few weeks. As schools have been opened only for Classes IX and above, the government warned the Madarath International School management that it will ‘derecognise’ the school for its actions.

“We have sent a 24-hour show cause notice to school for running unauthorised classes without following Covid-19 standard operating procedures. The government has only allowed classes for Classes IX and above,” said S Prasad, Inspector of Schools. “The school will be derecognised if the management fails to come up with a satisfactory response,” he added.