‘False spring’ makes flowers bloom ahead of time

HYDERABAD: In most of the districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, daytime temperatures are above seasonal averages. Going by temperatures recorded in the districts, which have been hovering above 35 degrees Celsius, it looks like summer is on the horizon much ahead of its time.

This abnormal rise temperatures has led to a ‘false spring’ in Hyderabad. Seasonal flowers such as pink and yellow Tabebuias and Peltophorum pterocarpum, which are widely planted across the city as ornamental avenue trees, have started blooming early this year. Most of these trees were planted 15 years ago by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. The walkway near People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, is carpeted with fallen pink flowers.

Pink Trumphet trees that bloom during early summer starting from March have started blooming ealry in the city due to abnormal temperatures. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

According to plant biologists, the reason for early blooming could be false spring effect, which occurs when the wintertime temperatures are more than average. “Plants are widely influenced by environmental factors. Temperature, among other factors, can cause plants to change phenological events. That is to move from the vegetative to reproductive (flowering) stage,” said Dr V Karikeyan, a plant biologist from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

“It could be because the city is an urban island,” the biologist said, and added, “Urban climate warming is also a factor. Cities tend to get warm quickly and are relatively warmer when compared to non-urbanised areas. Plants can sense the change and adapt accordingly.”

While the last 15 days were a little warm, temperatures have dipped slightly in the last two days. IMD Hyderabad in-charge Director Naga Ratna said the State had been facing climatic oscillations from the last couple of weeks. Hot air is flowing from the Bay of Bengal instead of the typical cold dry air from North East, she said.