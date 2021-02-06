Home expo in Hyderabad on February 6, 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Online real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.com has announced the launch of the second edition of its national ‘Right to Home’ expo, which will also cover Hyderabad.

Scheduled for February 6 and 7, the Hyderabad chapter of the two-day event will be held at the Radisson Hyderabad, Hitech City, between 10 am and 10 pm.

The expo will showcase a total of 1,730 housing units in various price segments, primarily falling in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

Rajan Sood, Business Head, PropTiger.com, said “A record low interest rate regime along with the extension of Section 80EEA (deduction on interest paid on home loans) for another year in the recent

Budget, makes the year 2021 a very opportune time to invest in a residential property. Keeping in view of these factors and an improvement in the buyer sentiment, we are launching this event in Hyderabad.”