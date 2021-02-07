Case against RGIA staffer for harassing woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police registered a case against a senior employee working for an associated company of a private airline operating at the RGI Airport for outraging the modesty of a woman. The employee, had allegedly misbehaved and used foul language against the 30-year-old victim.

Meanwhile, the agency also lodged a complaint with the police stating that the victim was making baseless allegations against their staff as she had applied for a job and was not selected for it.

“Prima facie, a case has been registered. We are probing into the allegations of the agency as well,” said investigating officials. According to the police, the victim worked in the trolley service department in the airport.

Two months ago, a woman, Anusha, had collected Rs 30,000 from the victim, promising her a better job at the airport in another agency. However, there was no response from Anusha’s side after she got the money. When the victim approached the agency, the accused — who was the admin manager — asked her to meet him in his room and then misbehaved with her.