STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dental bill: DGP told to reimburse ASI

RB Khanna, the complainant, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, spent `1 lakh on his wife’s dental related ailments.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange consumer dispute case, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy was directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, to reimburse the entire amount spent by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Sultan Bazar Police Station, for his wife’s medical treatment with 9 per cent interest, and a compensation of `10,000 for causing him great inconvenience. 

RB Khanna, the complainant, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, spent `1 lakh on his wife’s dental related ailments. However, the police department refused to reimburse the sum, despite deducting `90/month as health insurance since 1998. Khanna joined welfare scheme Arogya Bhadratha, a health insurance scheme by Messers Family Health Plan Ltd launched on November 24, 1998. 

In July 2017, Khanna’s wife suffered a dental problem and was treated in a private hospital since the said treatment was not available in a government-recognised referral hospital. He spent `1 lakh on the treatment. However, the police department reimbursed just `30,000 and rejected claims for the remaining `70,000.

“The rejection of the complainant’s representation to provide complete dental treatment to his wife under the Arogya guidelines of the said scheme caused any amount of inconvenience to the complainant,” the Commission observed. It directed the DGP and IG (Welfare) to pay the amount in 45 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp