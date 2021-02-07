Dental bill: DGP told to reimburse ASI

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: In a strange consumer dispute case, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy was directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, to reimburse the entire amount spent by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Sultan Bazar Police Station, for his wife’s medical treatment with 9 per cent interest, and a compensation of `10,000 for causing him great inconvenience.

RB Khanna, the complainant, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, spent `1 lakh on his wife’s dental related ailments. However, the police department refused to reimburse the sum, despite deducting `90/month as health insurance since 1998. Khanna joined welfare scheme Arogya Bhadratha, a health insurance scheme by Messers Family Health Plan Ltd launched on November 24, 1998.

In July 2017, Khanna’s wife suffered a dental problem and was treated in a private hospital since the said treatment was not available in a government-recognised referral hospital. He spent `1 lakh on the treatment. However, the police department reimbursed just `30,000 and rejected claims for the remaining `70,000.

“The rejection of the complainant’s representation to provide complete dental treatment to his wife under the Arogya guidelines of the said scheme caused any amount of inconvenience to the complainant,” the Commission observed. It directed the DGP and IG (Welfare) to pay the amount in 45 days.