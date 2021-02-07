STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy news for Telangana students, Class X exam papers to be easier this year

Students to have wider choice on questions, which will be framed on the core syllabus, says DSE A Devasena

Image used for representational purpose only

By Mayank Tiwari
HYDERABAD: The pandemic-affected batch of Class X students in Telangana would be getting easier question papers this year as compared to previous years. However, this would not mean the students will be tested poorly, as the board exam question papers will be framed on the basic but core syllabus of all subjects. The exams are scheduled to be held from May 17.  They will be given a greater choice of questions. For example, one question might have two parts, any of which can be answered, thereby allowing students more flexibility.

 Speaking to TNIE, Telangana Commissioner and Director of School Education, A Devasena, said, “Since there is not much time left for the exams now, the Department of School Education has instructed teachers to teach basic core syllabus repetitively before exams so that students can clear the exams.” She added, “This does not mean that children will not learn enough.

We have selected the core syllabus in such a way that the basics of all the disciplines are taught to the children and will also evoke curiosity among the students. It will be ensured that the questions are framed in a manner that would not require rote learning by students. We have even made available self-learning material for students who cannot attend schools besides having online and live classes.” 

Devasena further said, “We do not want any of the students to be worried about the exams. This measure is only for the 2020-2021 academic year, to reduce the pressure on students.” Earlier this week, the Department of School Education had also decided to reduce the number of question papers from 11 to just six for the 2020-21 academic year. It increased the duration of board exams by half an hour, from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes. It may be mentioned here that since the start of 2020-2021 academic year, the regular classes for Class X students started only from February 1 this year and even that is not mandatory for the students. 

Self-learning material made available
