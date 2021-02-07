Scolded by teacher, Hyderabad boy dies by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class X student, Polepally Harikrishna alias Venkataiah, died by suicide in Vikarabad district on Saturday. He left a note stating that one of his teachers warned him not to come to school and blamed him for his death. An abetment to suicide case has been registered against the teacher, said Sub-Inspector Vittal Reddy.

According to the police, Venkataiah, who belonged to Chellapur village of Kulakacherla mandal, had gone to school on February 2 when it reopened. However, one of his teachers allegedly told him to get a letter from his parents for attending class as it was mandatory. He also warned the boy against being involved in any fights (which he had done in the past) and told him to stay at home and attend online classes. After the incident, Venkataiah stayed at home for two days.

On Friday, when his parents Pentaiah and Narsamma came back home after work, they found him hanging. They also found a note in the room, which stated: “Ramesh Sir is threatening to beat me if I go to school. He is forcing me to stay at home and attend classes online. People near my home also asked me about why I am not going to school, but I did not tell them anything.”



