Three-year-old boy crushed to death at Hyderabad's Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 3-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a bus at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ahan. His father, Mohammed Khaleel, is a resident of Amberpet.

Afzalgunj Sub Inspector Anil Kumar said that the family had travelled to the city from Nizamabad on Sunday. The parents had wanted to purchase a new dress for the boy after they got down at MGBS. “Khaleel and his wife were busy shifting luggage from the bus. Meanwhile, Ahan went to the front portion of the bus. The driver — who did not notice the boy — moved the bus suddenly, thereby crushing him to death,” said Kumar.

According to Khaleel, he was busy shifting his luggage from the bus to the platform. “I thought that Ahan went to the platform along with his mother. I did not notice that he went to the front portion of the vehicle. I heard the passengers shouting to the driver to stop the bus, but I thought it was because some passengers forgot to take their luggage,” he told the police.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the RTC bus driver and shifted the boy’s body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for conducting a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, RTC officials have conducted an inquiry into the mishap.