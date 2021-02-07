STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Three-year-old boy crushed to death at Hyderabad's Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station

According to sources, the boy, identified as Ahan, immediately after getting down from the bus, inadvertently went in the front of the vehicle.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 3-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a bus at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ahan. His father, Mohammed Khaleel, is a resident of Amberpet. 

Afzalgunj Sub Inspector Anil Kumar said that the family had travelled to the city from Nizamabad on Sunday. The parents had wanted to purchase a new dress for the boy after they got down at MGBS. “Khaleel and his wife were busy shifting luggage from the bus. Meanwhile, Ahan went to the front portion of the bus. The driver — who did not  notice the boy — moved the bus suddenly, thereby crushing him to death,” said Kumar. 

According to Khaleel, he was busy shifting his luggage from the bus to the platform. “I thought that Ahan went to the platform along with his mother. I did not notice that he went to the front portion of the vehicle. I heard the passengers shouting to the driver to stop the bus, but I thought it was because some passengers forgot to take their luggage,” he told the police. 

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the RTC bus driver and shifted the boy’s body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for conducting a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, RTC officials have conducted an inquiry into the mishap. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad bus accident MGBS Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp