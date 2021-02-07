STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will ask CM to expand SanghaMitra to all dists: Kavitha

Appreciating the SanghaMitra programme, MLC K Kavitha said that the initiative was similar to that of the SHE teams, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Published: 07th February 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha at the SanghaMitra award function at Nagole on Saturday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appreciating the SanghaMitra programme, MLC K Kavitha said that the initiative was similar to that of the SHE teams, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Presenting certificates to 1,000 women who completed training as SaghaMitras in the city on Saturday, she said that she would request the Chief Minister to expand the programme in all districts in Telangana and expressed her willingness to enrol herself as a SanghaMitra. 

The programme, a flagship initiative by the Rachakonda police in collaboration with the  Rachakonda Security Council, aims to identify sensitive and mission-driven individuals to become support leaders for women in distress in rural areas. 

Stating that the programme’s intentions and modalities were in line with that of SHE teams, the MLC said that she wanted to take an active role in the programme. She also said that the women of Telangana, taking inspiration from the agitation for a separate Telangana State, should aspire to and work together to build a progressive and forward State.

