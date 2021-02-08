Man learns to rob from Youtube, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police nabbed a youth on Sunday who attacked a woman with a knife and robbed her gold chain and phone. The accused, Gaddam Naveen, allegedly learnt to rob through Youtube videos. The police seized the gold chain, phone, a knife and a bike used for the offence from Naveen and sent him to judicial remand on Sunday.

Clues from CCTV footage helped the police to solve the case in three hours. Naveen had gone to the victim Umadevi’s house on Saturday to take a portion of her house on lease. He then took her phone to send her a request from his number to pay via a UPI app.As soon as she gave him his phone, he attacked her.