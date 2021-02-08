Suicide attempt: Police rescue woman and kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A patrolling team from Kushaiguda police station rescued a woman and her two children who tried to end their lives on a railway track late on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Peerzadiguda, had a fight with her husband on Saturday. After that, she, along with her two sons aged nine and six, left home. Around 11 pm, she called her father and informed him that she was going to end her life.

Her father immediately called Dial 100 and her location was traced to Cherlapally. A patrol team from Kushaiguda police station was sent to the railway station near Peerzadiguda. After they found her, she was taken to the police station and counselled.