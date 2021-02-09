1971 India-Pakistan war victory torch reaches Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ (victory torch) lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war reached Hyderabad on Monday. As the nation celebrates ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’- Golden Jubilee of the iconic and spectacular victory of Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the city hosted the ‘Victory Mashaal’ lighted earlier at National War Memorial in Delhi, on the Southern leg of its journey.

The Telangana and Andhra chapter of this event is of 10 days and commenced on Monday. The ‘Victory Mashaal’ was accorded a grand reception at the War Memorial, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, During its last mile run, the Mashaal was carried by outstanding sportspersons being Arjuna/Dronacharya Awardees, NCC cadets and schoolchildren.