Bomb hoax at Decathlon, one booked 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Decathlon store located near RGIA received a bomb threat on Sunday. A person called up the store manager and told him that a bomb was planted in the store, and that it would explode soon if he wasn’t paid Rs 1 crore. The store was immediately evacuated, and police, along with the bomb squad, rushed to the spot.

The area was cordoned off, and after a thorough search, it was found that the call was a hoax. Airport police registered a case against the caller and detained him.They found that he had made the call in an inebriated state, and are verifying his antecedents and call data records to probe his motive further.