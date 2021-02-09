STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Hyderabad Mayor to be elected on Feb 11

 The long, tantalising wait of the newly elected corporators is coming to an end. All the 150 newly elected corporators will be sworn in at 11 am on February 11.

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The long, tantalising wait of the newly elected corporators is coming to an end. All the 150 newly elected corporators will be sworn in at 11 am on February 11. The same day the election of the new Mayor and the new Deputy Mayor would be held. The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) which held a meeting on Monday, explained the procedure to be adopted for the swearing-in of the corporators and the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi made it clear that only those corporators who take their oath at the GHMC council would be allowed to vote in the election to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be held at 12.30 pm the same day.

The electoral college consists of corporators, MPs and MLAs whose constituencies are part of GHMC area, and MLCs who are registered voters in the GHMC limits.The quorum required for the election would be 50 per cent of all the eligible voters. If there is no quorum till 1.30 pm, the presiding officer could adjourn the election to the next day (February 12).

