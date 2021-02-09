Not leopard, but jungle cat at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department on Monday said that the creature, which was found roaming around on the premises of RGI Airport in Shamshabad, was a jungle cat, and not a leopard. Shamshabad Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Ch Shivaiah said that the people who sighted the animal mistook it for a leopard due to its healthy physique. He said that photographs of the said jungle cat were captured on camera traps set up on the airport premises by the Forest Department.

The Department, in an earlier press release on Sunday, had attributed the wild boar carcasses found near the airport to a stray dog attack. Last month, a big cat was seen jumping the compound wall of the airport, which triggered the theory that the animal seen on the airport premises was a leopard.