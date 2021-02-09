Over 700 apply for bar permits in Greater Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department received 700-odd applications from people seeking licences to set up bars in Greater Hyderabad. It generated about Rs 7 crore worth of revenue in the form of non-refundable application fee. Last week, the Excise Department released a notification inviting applications for getting prior clearance for as many as 159 additional bars in the city. The last date for submission of applications was Monday.

Each of the applicants submitted the form after paying a fee of Rs 1 lakh non-refundable fee which was Rs 50,000 last year. Of the total 159 bars, 55 are in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits while 19 are in neighbouring urban districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkagiri. Bars will be allocated through a lucky draw of lots by concerned district Collectors on February 10.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Coporation limits, allocation will be done by Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmed on February 11. Successful applicants will get a clearance copy on February 17. Officials informed Express that there are more than 1,000 bars in the State currently, of which 60 per cent are in Greater Hyderabad. This is followed by the urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkagiri.