Telangana Governor launches Annam Canteen at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launched an Annam Canteen at the Raj Bhavan Community Hall on Monday. The canteen will provide free breakfast to the students of Raj Bhavan School and other employees of Raj Bhavan.

“A breakfast with vital nutrients is necessary for the all-round development of schoolgoing children. It is even more important during the pandemic for an improved immunity,” the Governor said. After launching the canteen, she joined the children and Raj Bhavan sanitation workers for breakfast.