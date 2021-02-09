STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana man gets 7-year RI for raping daughter  

The accused, who had been working as a barber, sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions

Published: 09th February 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 43-year-old man, who sexually assaulted his teenage daughter at Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district, has been sentenced to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment. The Court of the III Additional District Judge at Nalgonda, which relied on the statements of the victim and her mother, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused. 

The accused, who had been working as a barber, sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions. When his daughter resisted his advances, he threatened her with dire consequences. However the girl mustered courage and informed her mother, who in turn lodged a complaint. 

Youth sentenced to 2 years for stalking, harassing minor

A city court on Monday sentenced a man to Rigorous Imprisonment for two years and imposed a fine of `1,000 for stalking and outraging the modesty of a minor girl in March, 2018. The court relied on the statement of the victim and sentenced the accused, Kamidi Durga Prasad, who is now a final year degree student.The victim was 16 years of age and studying in Class X at Mailardevpally at the time of the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rape Jail
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp