Telangana man gets 7-year RI for raping daughter  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old man, who sexually assaulted his teenage daughter at Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district, has been sentenced to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment. The Court of the III Additional District Judge at Nalgonda, which relied on the statements of the victim and her mother, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

The accused, who had been working as a barber, sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions. When his daughter resisted his advances, he threatened her with dire consequences. However the girl mustered courage and informed her mother, who in turn lodged a complaint.

Youth sentenced to 2 years for stalking, harassing minor

A city court on Monday sentenced a man to Rigorous Imprisonment for two years and imposed a fine of `1,000 for stalking and outraging the modesty of a minor girl in March, 2018. The court relied on the statement of the victim and sentenced the accused, Kamidi Durga Prasad, who is now a final year degree student.The victim was 16 years of age and studying in Class X at Mailardevpally at the time of the incident.