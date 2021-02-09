Vignettes from life and times of PV Narasimha Rao

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the centenary celebrations of the late PV Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, a photography exhibition is currently on at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur. More than 250 photographs are on display showcasing life and times of the former PM. The show is organised by the government of Telangana. The shots are from the private collection of his family and curated by his fifth daughter Surabhi Vani Devi, who is the principal of Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts. She herself is an artist and talking about the support she received from her father she shares, “Long back, when we used to reside in our Hyderaguda house, my room was next to my father’s. I used to play the sitar and he’d listen. Many times, I asked if I was disturbing him and he’d say no and smile asking me to continue what I was doing. He was a wonderful singer himself and enjoyed all forms of art.” It took her 25 days to curate the 250 photos that are on display at the exhibition.

Standing in front of a smiling Narasimha Rao wearing a Marathi cap stands his granddaughter Ajitha Surabhi, who’s a commercial artist and teaches at Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts. She recalls him saying that if you want to do something just go for this. He could relate to any issue. The best part was that he didn’t impose anything on anyone.” She travelled with her grandfather to several countries understanding the subtlety of being at the centre of a nation’s political fabric. She adds, “We used to visit his house in Delhi. I remember him as somebody who knew the architecture of the foundation and knew how to fix any cracks that appeared. That’s how he’d sit with us and watch movies like Jumanji even if trouble was brewing around. It was because he knew how to fix it.”

She adds, “I didn’t see him sitting in front of gods. He’d always say that be a giver, but if you empty yourself, your soul will be in pain. He used to say that listen to everyone but do what you want.” Ajitha moved to Hyderabad from the US 10 years ago. Over there she was a freelancer and was counselling the disabled students. She signs off, “Whatever I am, is because of him.” The exhibition is on till February 16

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress.com

@Sfreen