STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Vignettes from life and times of PV Narasimha Rao

As part of the centenary celebrations of the late PV Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, a photography exhibition is currently on at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur.

Published: 09th February 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

The shots are from the private collection of his family and curated by his fifth daughter Surabhi Vani Devi.

The shots are from the private collection of his family and curated by his fifth daughter Surabhi Vani Devi.

By Saima Afreen 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the centenary celebrations of the late PV Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, a photography exhibition is currently on at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur. More than 250 photographs are on display showcasing life and times of the former PM. The show is organised by the government of Telangana. The shots are from the private collection of his family and curated by his fifth daughter Surabhi Vani Devi, who is the principal of Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts. She herself is an artist and talking about the support she received from her father she shares, “Long back, when we used to reside in our Hyderaguda house, my room was next to my father’s. I used to play the sitar and he’d listen. Many times, I asked if I was disturbing him and he’d say no and smile asking me to continue what I was doing. He was a wonderful singer himself and enjoyed all forms of art.” It took her 25 days to curate the 250 photos that are on display at the exhibition. 

Standing in front of a smiling Narasimha Rao wearing a Marathi cap stands his granddaughter Ajitha Surabhi, who’s a commercial artist and teaches at Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts. She recalls him saying that if you want to do something just go for this. He could relate to any issue. The best part was that he didn’t impose anything on anyone.” She travelled with her grandfather to several countries understanding the subtlety of being at the centre of a nation’s political fabric. She adds, “We used to visit his house in Delhi. I remember him as somebody who knew the architecture of the foundation and knew how to fix any cracks that appeared. That’s how he’d sit with us and watch movies like Jumanji even if trouble was brewing around. It was because he knew how to fix it.”

She adds, “I didn’t see him sitting in front of gods. He’d always say that be a giver, but if you empty yourself, your soul will be in pain. He used to say that listen to everyone but do what you want.” Ajitha moved to Hyderabad from the US 10 years ago. Over there she was a freelancer and was counselling the disabled students. She signs off, “Whatever I am, is because of him.” The exhibition is on till February 16

— Saima Afreen 
 saima@newindianexpress.com
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Narasimha Rao State Gallery of Art Madhapur
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp