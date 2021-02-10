A free online bootcamp for students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NxtWave is organising a 4.0 Tech online bootcamp on February 14. Through this bootcamp, students will get introduced to seven transformative 4.0 technologies, receive 4.0 tech 101 certificate, get a head start in advanced technologies through hands-on sessions, gain clarity to make better career choices and learn from professionals who built world-class products. No prior knowledge of coding is required to attend this camp.

Students who attend bootcamp will also be a part of India’s largest 4.0 tech student community which has more than 20,000 students from 25 states. As part of this community, they can stay up to date with rapidly changing tech domains and the skills needed by the industry.

Being a privileged member of this community, one can also attend masterclasses from the greatest tech minds from Apple, Microsoft, nVidia and Stanford. Students will be notified of the latest internships, job opportunities, events etc. The bootcamp is free and is completely online. They can attend it right from their homes or colleges.

