BJP to fight for Hyderabad Mayor post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC N Ramachander Rao said the BJP will contest for the Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts on February 11 (Thursday). He said they will fight for the post irrespective of the AIMIM contesting for it or not.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has called for a meeting with the BJP corporator-elects to select their Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates. “Hyderabad citizens have given us 48 seats. It is clear that they want the Mayor to be from the BJP. There is a marginal difference between the TRS and BJP where we are short of a few thousand votes. Thus, we also have the right to contest for the post. Winning or losing is secondary,” Ramachander Rao said.

He alleged that the AIMIM and TRS will resort to “shadow fight” for the Mayor post and the people will not buy their political gimmicks.