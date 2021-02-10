Cops bust interstate human trafficking gang, 4 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police nabbed four persons, including a woman, for running an interstate human trafficking racket. The accused would send women equipped with fake documents to Gulf countries, where their employers would sexually exploit them. The team rescued a woman who was being trafficked to Muscat, Oman.

A total of 40 passports were seized from the arrested persons — Shaik Mohammed Imthiyaz, Nune Subbamma, Gundugala Subba Rayudu and Mohamed Haroon, while three others — Sayeed, Mohd. Naseer and Sumaiya Fathima, are on the run, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

The police said the accused were working as agents for AL-Hayath Tours & Travels, Malakpet, an emigration and manpower recruiting agency. Subbamma and Subba Rayudu worked in Gulf countries, during which they developed contacts with manpower recruiting agencies in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Muscat.

The duo started luring people and sent them to Gulf on visiting visas instead of work visas. Imthiyaz, Sayeed and Nasar, another accused who is now in Muscat, were in the same business.

These agencies collect the information of Gulf residents who need services of a maid. The agencies lure women who are in a financial crisis, induce them with high paying job offers starting at more than `30,000 per month, and send them to countries like Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, where the employers exploit them. If any woman does not have a passport, the agencies help them get one. They also book flight tickets and arrange money for the victims.

In the case of the rescued woman, her travel to Muscat was arranged on February 7, 2020. But Imthiyaz, with an intention to sexually exploit the victim, asked her to stay with him for a night in a lodge near the Hyderabad Airport. However, she went to the airport directly on February 7.

Imthiyaz too went to the airport and gave her some instructions. He told her `30,000 would be transferred to her family after she sent them pictures of herself while boarding the flight. She then became suspicious, left the airport and approached the police.