Gunugu flower on shoes helped nab accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cockscomb flower or Gunugu, a flower commonly found in Telangana, helped nail the accused, Dinesh. The accused, had even joined the search team, pretending to look for the girl. At one point, he said that a man selling toys on a push cart, had taken the girl. Suspicious, the police began questioning him and found that his clothes were soiled. They found Gunugu flowers stuck in his shoes and track pants.

On questioning, he admitted to have raped and killed her. Later, Dinesh led the police to the spot, where the girl’s body was dumped, which is located at a distance from the labour camp. During the scuffle between the victim and Dinesh, the flowers got stuck in his clothes.