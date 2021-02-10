HMDA sanctions Rs 3 cr for Arts College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary and Osmania University (OU) Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar sanctioned Rs 3 crore from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the restoration of the century-old Arts College building in the varsity.

HMDA, on Tuesday, stated it would fix all leakages in the building, restore dilapidated walls and polish the granite building. During the upcoming Haritha Haram, the HMDA’s urban forest wing will also plant around 9 lakh saplings in the varsity’s 800-acre vacant land. Besides, it has also identified 100 locations to plant an additional 3 lakh saplings using the Miyawaki model. The plantation drive will help in reducing the encroachment that is threatening the campus land and to rejuvenate biodiversity.

LED lights worth Rs 8 lakh would be installed on the 10 km -long road within the campus, HMDA said. It is learnt that the VC has also approved long-awaited promotions of professors on the campus.

