Hyderabadis indulged in ‘baataan’ with Alexa

City among the top five cities which used the device in India

Published: 10th February 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amazon India announced the 3 rd anniversary of Alexa in India. “Be it the Echo device in the living room, 100+ Alexa built-in devices or your favorite smartphone, it is heart-warming to see users across the length and breadth of the country across age groups find value and adopt Alexa in their daily lives”, said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

As a personal assistant 
Usage of Alexa increased by 67%: Customers spoke with Alexa throughout the day, from playing music, managing to-do lists, setting alarms, telling kids’ stories, controlling smart lights and appliances, to playing their Kindle and Audible audiobooks to asking for the weather, cricket scores, and other real-time information. Hundreds of millions of Hindi speaking customers used Alexa. Customers in India like talking to Alexa and are interacting millions of times each week in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. They interacted with Alexa 67% more in 2020 as compared to 2019. 

Almost ubiquitous 
Millions of customers accessed Alexa on a variety of smart devices besides Echo smart speakers. These include headphones, smart speakers, fitness trackers, vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs, laptops, and much more. Customers were thrilled as they got the Alexa experience in over 100+ Alexa built-in devices from popular Indian and international brands such as Samsung, Bose, Fitbit etc. Screen loving generations can now experience Alexa hands-free on their most favorite gadget – their smartphones! Leading brands in India now offer Alexa built-in phones that let you activate Alexa by saying the wake word, even when the phone is locked. 

Music such as Shree Hanuman Chalisa, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Baby Shark are amongst the top five most requested songs. Every day was a day to be loved as customers said “Alexa, I love you” close to 19000 times a day, up 1200% from 2019.  

Alexa users across the country increased and came in equal numbers from metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad as well as non-metro cities like Vishakapatnam, Vijaywada and Guntur. Customers from over 85% pin codes purchased Echo smart speakers in 2020. Customers preferred voice to control their Smart Homes Customers loved the convenience of voice controlling their smart home gadgets such as smart lights, fans, ACs, security cameras, air purifiers, TVs and more with Alexa over using multiple apps associated with different smart home brands. 

– Express Features

