STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fake doctor takes loans, woos woman using stolen identity

A complaint in this regard was registered on Wednesday at the Jagadgirigutta police station under the Cyberabad commissionerate limits. 

Published: 11th February 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Getting one's identity stolen can prove to be an extremely harrowing experience. Ask Dr Gone Varun Kumar from Kukatpally, Hyderabad. He has been suffering the consequences of his identity getting stolen since seven years. 

Like the conman Frank Abagnale Junior of Catch me If You Can fame, the accused, who has been impersonating Dr Kumar over the last seven years, has not just cheated several persons of their money but even worked as Dr Gone Varun Kumar in different hospitals, proposed marriage to a girl and has cheated financial institutions by taking a loan in the doctor’s name. Not surprisingly, he did not return the borrowed money. 

A complaint in this regard was registered on Wednesday at the Jagadgirigutta police station under the Cyberabad commissionerate limits. According to the complaint lodged by Dr Kumar, his impersonator most recently stayed at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The impersonator has been using Dr Kumar's identity for taking loans from financial institutions as well as individuals, and used the credentials of Dr Kumar to do so. As a result, Dr Kumar has received calls from angry creditors. 

The impersonator allegedly even managed to get a fake medical degree certificate from Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card. He also worked as a doctor at a hospital in Bengaluru and later at Maharashtra. 

Last year, the impersonator proposed marriage to a girl, who is the sister of Dr Mahesh from Guntur. After meeting the impersonator, Dr Mahesh grew suspicious. He managed to contact the real Dr Kumar and informed him of the impersonator’s address in Vijayawada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Gone Varun Kumar Doctor identity theft Hyderabad identity theft Cyberabad Police
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp