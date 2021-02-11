Hyderabad: Fake doctor takes loans, woos woman using stolen identity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Getting one's identity stolen can prove to be an extremely harrowing experience. Ask Dr Gone Varun Kumar from Kukatpally, Hyderabad. He has been suffering the consequences of his identity getting stolen since seven years.

Like the conman Frank Abagnale Junior of Catch me If You Can fame, the accused, who has been impersonating Dr Kumar over the last seven years, has not just cheated several persons of their money but even worked as Dr Gone Varun Kumar in different hospitals, proposed marriage to a girl and has cheated financial institutions by taking a loan in the doctor’s name. Not surprisingly, he did not return the borrowed money.

A complaint in this regard was registered on Wednesday at the Jagadgirigutta police station under the Cyberabad commissionerate limits. According to the complaint lodged by Dr Kumar, his impersonator most recently stayed at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The impersonator has been using Dr Kumar's identity for taking loans from financial institutions as well as individuals, and used the credentials of Dr Kumar to do so. As a result, Dr Kumar has received calls from angry creditors.

The impersonator allegedly even managed to get a fake medical degree certificate from Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card. He also worked as a doctor at a hospital in Bengaluru and later at Maharashtra.

Last year, the impersonator proposed marriage to a girl, who is the sister of Dr Mahesh from Guntur. After meeting the impersonator, Dr Mahesh grew suspicious. He managed to contact the real Dr Kumar and informed him of the impersonator’s address in Vijayawada.