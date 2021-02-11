STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mayoral election in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at 12.30 pm on Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony for the new members will be conducted in four languages - English, Telugu, Urdu and Hindi.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Council hall at the GHMC head office

The Council hall at the GHMC head office. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the 150 newly elected councillors of the city Corporation will be sworn in at the Council hall on Thursday morning. The election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council will be conducted at 12.30 pm. 

GHMC has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the oath ceremony and mayoral elections. All members have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocol. A total of 193 electors, including 149 ward members and 44 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. 

GHMC informed all ward members to arrive by 10.45 am with an identity card and the intimation letter. The swearing-in ceremony for the new members will be conducted in four languages - English, Telugu, Urdu and Hindi.

There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent, or 97 members, to conduct the polls. Whichever candidate secures more votes will be elected as the Mayor. The whole process will be video-graphed. 

If the election cannot happen due to the absence of a quorum, the meeting would be postponed for an hour by the president officer. If the same happens after an hour, the meeting will be held on the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC mayor polls GHMC deputy mayor polls
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp