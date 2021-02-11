Mayoral election in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at 12.30 pm on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the 150 newly elected councillors of the city Corporation will be sworn in at the Council hall on Thursday morning. The election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council will be conducted at 12.30 pm.

GHMC has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the oath ceremony and mayoral elections. All members have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocol. A total of 193 electors, including 149 ward members and 44 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

GHMC informed all ward members to arrive by 10.45 am with an identity card and the intimation letter. The swearing-in ceremony for the new members will be conducted in four languages - English, Telugu, Urdu and Hindi.

There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent, or 97 members, to conduct the polls. Whichever candidate secures more votes will be elected as the Mayor. The whole process will be video-graphed.

If the election cannot happen due to the absence of a quorum, the meeting would be postponed for an hour by the president officer. If the same happens after an hour, the meeting will be held on the next day.