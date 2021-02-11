Six per cent monthly growth in Hyderabad IT job postings: Monster survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai continue to lead the growth for IT job postings with a six per cent monthly growth, as per to a recent Monster Employment Index by the employment website Monster.com.

According to the report, compared to December 2020, job postings in Bengaluru increased by three per cent, two per cent in Pune and one per cent in Hyderabad in January 2021. Job postings in these three locations have also witnessed the least year-on-year impact.

Although there is a dip in hiring demand in almost all the cities, a few industries have showcased a notable growth in specific locations. IT-hardware and software related jobs witnessed an upward trend in Chennai with a growth of 10 per cent, while the growth was nine per cent in Hyderabad, and eight per cent in Bengaluru.

Software, hardware, and telecom related jobs reflect a surge in demand for professionals in the same cities, with Bengaluru showing an 11 per cent rise, Hyderabad nine per cent and Chennai six per cent. Other major cities such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have witnessed a slight month-on-month decline of minus one per cent and minus two per cent. Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Kolkata witnessed the maximum drop compared to the previous year, January 2020.