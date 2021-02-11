Three pose as cops to extort money, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The KPHB police arrested three persons for posing as army and police personnel and extorting money from people.The accused are Nagaraju Karthikeya Raghuvarma, 22, Deepak Kumar Bora, 23, and Gaddam Anil Kumar, 35. The key accused in the case are still absconding.

The complainant, Timmireddy Dileep from KPHB, has a business of purchasing and selling second-hand cars. Pyla Swamy Satyanarayana, the key accused, told Dileep he was in the Army, and offered to leave his car at Dileep’s showroom in return for `15,000. Satyanarayana did this so that he could conduct a recce of Dileep’s showroom. Dileep agreed and paid him.

A few days ago, two persons from Satyanarayana’s gang kidnapped Dileep, and released him after he paid a ransom of `50,000. After his release, two more persons from the same gang, posing as policemen, arrived at Dileep’s house. They claimed that Dileep not reporting his own kidnap to the police was a crime, and demanded `5 lakh from him in return for not taking any action.Dileep suspected that the men were not real policemen, and filed a complaint.