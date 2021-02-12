STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kandlakoya BPharm student was gang-raped, charges altered

Cops pick up 4 suspects for questioning; 10 teams deployed to collect technical evidence

Published: 12th February 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Crimes against women are rising in India. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the kidnap and rape of a BPharmacy student at Keesara on Wednesday night, have altered the sections of the case with charges of gangrape, assault, criminal force with an intent to disrobe the victim. Police had initially registered a kidnap case after rescuing the student, but later based on her statement, altered the charges.

“Initially on Wednesday, she was unable to give her statement due to the trauma. But on Thursday, the investigation officer recorded her detailed statement and she also underwent a medical examination. Based on the findings, the additional sections have been added,” Rachakonda police said in a release on Thursday. They also stated that the victim is recovering and responding well to treatment.

The case is being investigated scientifically and the survivor is stable. More than 10 teams are assisting the Investigation officer and DCP Malkajgiri is personally supervising the investigation, the release added.

On Wednesday, the survivor took a passenger auto at Kushaiguda x-roads, to go to her home at Keesara. Midway, she noticed the vehicle going in a different route and alerted her mother, who in turn called police on Dial 100. 

Based on the victim’s mobile location, police traced her. It was found that the driver along with three others, who joined midway, took her to an isolated area and raped her. Later, realising that the police had started a search for the girl, they abandoned her and fled. 

Police have reportedly picked up the suspects and are questioning them about the offence. While awaiting the medical examination report, they have also expedited the process of gathering technical evidence. Special teams are scanning CCTVs between Kushaiguda and Yamnampet, where the girl was rescued and are also analysing the mobile tower dumps for more details about the suspects. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandlakoya rape Hyderabad rape Kandlakoya Rachakonda police Gangrape Hyderabad crime Hyderabad gangrape
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp