Pressured for school fees, Hyderabad student kills self 

Published: 12th February 2021 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset over being pressured by her school to pay fees, a Class X student died by suicide at Neredmet on Thursday. The victim, U Yashasvini, 16, was found hanging at her home in Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet police limits under Rachakonda commissionerate on Thursday evening.

P Anjaiah, sub-inspector, Neredmet, said a case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered upon her parents’ complaint. According to the police, the girl’s family migrated to the city from Ongole district more than a decade ago and was residing at Kakatiya Nagar. Yashasvini was in Class X.

Two days ago, when she was at school, the management informed her that she was due to pay `3,000 and also that she could not attend school without paying the fees. She returned from school and informed her parents. 

On Thursday, after everyone left, she was alone at home. When her younger sister Lavanya returned home from college, she found Yashasvini hanging from the ceiling and informed her parents. The police said no suicide note was found at the house.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

