To avoid 200 metre walk, corporators cause traffic jam

Arriving for the Mayoral polls, corporators park their cars on the Tank Bund main road 

Published: 12th February 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:36 AM

A traffic jam near Basheerbagh caused by corporators parking their cars on the road | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the traffic police put up restrictions near the GHMC head office owing to the mayoral elections, there was a heavy traffic jam in the area on Thursday.Corporators parked their vehicles on the main road, which led to the formation of a bottleneck at Ambedkar Statue junction on Tank Bund Main Road. Saifabad traffic police locked the wheels of the corporators’ SUVs parked at the busy junction. 

Since there was not enough space to park vehicles at the GHMC head office and at BRKR Bhavan, all corporators had to park their cars at new MLA quarters, located 200 metres away from the Council Hall. To avoid the walk, many corporators parked their SUVs on the main road.“We had informed every corporator attending the meeting, through a notice, that they had to park their cars at the New MLA quarters,” said Saifabad station house officer S Ramchander. 

“These privileges are the result of misuse and misinterpretation of VIP protocols. We should understand that not everyone is a VIP,” said  Mohan Rao, who was heading to his office on a motorcycle and got stuck in traffic near BRKR Bhavan. Besides, many corporators who had parked their vehicles on the main road had pending challans for various traffic violations. For instance, the car owned by TRS candidate Vidyasagar Reddy from Kothapet had due fines to the tune of Rs 3,945.

Covid protocols get tossed into the wind

Social distancing went for a toss as the upbeat politicians shook hands, hugged and kept nudged each other when they met. A few minutes into the ceremony, GHMC officials on seeing that no one was wearing a mask, brought face masks into the hall. Despite this, most corporators refrained from wearing them

