What masks? Corporators don’t care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as State Health officials issue frequent appeals on social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a majority of the newly-elected corporators walked into the Council Hall for the oath ceremony without a mask or sanitiser. Social distancing went for a toss as the upbeat politicians shook hands, hugged and kept nudged each other when they met.

A few minutes into the ceremony, GHMC officials on seeing that no one was wearing a mask, brought in face masks and installed sanitisers outside the Council Hall. Despite this, most corporators refrained from wearing them. Even the seats were not arranged in a way to maintain social distancing.

However, Presiding Officer Shweta Mohanty, Election Observer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and some of the ex-officio members present in the council during the Mayoral elections, wore masks and maintained social distancing.