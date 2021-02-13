STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 get lifer for killing SC man to steal his money

Based on their confession, police traced the location where the victim was buried, dug out his body and conducted the autopsy.

Published: 13th February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, who were accused of killing a Scheduled Caste (SC) man in order to steal  his money in Vikarabad district back in 2017, were found guilty by a city court and sentenced to life imprisonment. 

The convicts, Mohd Yousuf, Nenavath Chander Naik and Jerpula Shiva, with an intention to rob `20,000 from the victim, Manda Samuel, told him that there is a treasure hidden in the Vikarabad forest area. They took him to the ‘spot’ by assuring that they will share the booty equally after excavating it. While digging a pit, they attacked the victim, killed him and buried him in the pit.

Initially a missing persons case was registered at the Vikarabad police station but cops soon found out what happened to Samuel with the help of a local resident, who saw the victim before the incident. Based on Samuel’s last call records, the officials picked up the suspects in no time. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to have killed Samuel.

Based on their confession, police traced the location where the victim was buried, dug out his body and conducted the autopsy. The court, which conducted the trial, found all three accused persons guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

