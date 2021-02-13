STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Celebration of handicrafts and weaving heroes  

Kola Rajeswari and Kalingapatnam Usha, two skilled weavers were felicitated with Excellence in Handloom Award (State level).

Published: 13th February 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Kausalyam 2021, an exhibition of designers and weavers drawn from all over India, began  with the Sanmaan Awards in the city this week at CCT Spaces, at Crafts Council of Telangana at Banjara Hills. Being organised by Crafts Council of Telangana, a not for profit organizations, whose aim is to motivate artisans and provide them with the much-needed market exposure, this year the emphasis is on helping the weaver’s designers and craftspeople as they have suffered greatly in the pandemic.

The exhibition ends today The exhibition features bandhani from Sidr Craft, chikankari from Saman Chikan Art, kalamkari from Dwaraka Plus, Ajrak from Gamthiwala, batik from Shunya Batik, kutch embroidered blouses, sarees & dupattas from Shrujan. Sanmaan Awards were presented in eight categories to those individuals and organizations in recognition to their contribution in handicrafts and handlooms. Chintakindi Mallesham, the inventor of ASU Machine was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Gajam Govardhana on his behalf. Jonnalagadda Niranjan, who innovated Kalamkari Paintings in contemporary designs, following the traditional process, was given away CraftPreneur Award. A 33x36 inch size ParamaPada Sopana Patam(Snake and Ladder with the mythological theme) was displayed at the event. Artisan from Srikalahasti, Niranjan, in these difficult times took up the designing and marketing of woodwork of Madhavaram. He is a fourth-generation artisan. 

Kola Rajeswari and Kalingapatnam Usha, two skilled weavers were felicitated with Excellence in Handloom Award (State level). Both of them  were part of designer Gaurang Shah’s team. They recreated the timeless masterpieces of Raja Ravi Verma in Khadi. Mobina Bano from Kota, Rajasthan, who has been weaving from the age of 15 was presented Excellence in Handloom Award (National level). 

