Coffee dates rule

About 90% of millennials revealed that they haven’t ‘gone out’ on a coffee date recently owing to the pandemic.

Published: 13th February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Dating on this Valentine’s Day looks different with 68% of urban millennials choosing coffee over drinks on their first date, finds a survey-based study by Rage Coffee, a plant-based-vitamins-enriched coffee brand. Millennials across all major Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad participated in the survey.

About 90% of millennials revealed that they haven’t ‘gone out’ on a coffee date recently owing to the pandemic. However, fear was overpowered by love as it hasn’t stopped people from dating either. Now, 44% of youngsters choose to call their valentine for a cup of coffee at home rather than going out in the bustling streets. The pandemic has further made people devour more coffee at home than ever before. About 65% of respondents said that their at-home consumption of coffee has increased during the pandemic. Since coffee is rarely enjoyed alone, we can imagine!

Another key finding of the survey was that more people have now opened up to the idea of experimenting. About 48% of millennials said that they liked to experiment with coffee rather than sticking to the basics. ‘Chai’, which has also been a buzzword of late, failed to meet coffee’s benchmarks when it comes to dating. 80% of people said that they’d prefer to get their partner coffee as compared to 20% who went with tea. With a sample size of 1,500 urban millennials (23- to 33-year-old), the survey was conducted from 23rd January 2021 to 9th February 2021.

The aim was to gather insights on how urban millennials view their cup of java to bond on Valentine’s Day. Speaking on the findings, Bharat Sethi, Founder, Rage Coffee “From building social connections to bonding with our loved ones, a lot can happen over a cup of coffee. The relationship we share with coffee goes beyond a simple beverage. Some of us see it as a revitalizer, while others as a go-to companion at work.

