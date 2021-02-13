STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Date or vaccinate? New survey throws up quirky dating insights

54% women said they would cancel their date in case their potential partner is opposed to the idea of a vaccine 

Published: 13th February 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The pandemic year brought a change in every aspect of our lives. Relationships underwent a dramatic transformation and 2021 has become a year full of discoveries, experiments and revelations. Slow dating is coming back in fashion with long meaningful conversations and (digitally) shared experiences. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, dating site OkCupid conducted a survey to understand millennials’ take on love and relationships. The study threw up some interesting insights.  

When asked, ‘Would you take the Covid-19 vaccine?’, the replies were a mixed bag, but 56% women and 49% men gave a resounding yes. 21% men and 20% women admitted that they were averse to the idea of getting themselves vaccinated. 

In reply to the question, ‘Would you cancel a Valentine’s date with someone who didn’t want to take the COVID-19 vaccine’, 54% women said they would cancel their date in case their potential partner is opposed to the idea of taking a vaccine shot. It was interesting to find that 67% of the men were willing to go on a date with someone who won’t take the vaccine. 

Millennials also voted love over sex, especially women. When asked, ‘what rules over millennials and their relationships, love or sex?’, majority of daters chose building an emotional connection over a physical one. Regardless of future plans, when it comes to choosing between love or sex,  majority of men (66%) and a staggering number of women (86%) said yes to finding their kind of love. 

Do you think you are romantic? A whopping 77% of men think that they are the most romantic person they know compared to 65% of women on the app. It’s no wonder the heart eye emoji is a favourite. The idea of V-day and celebrating a whole month of love appeared a bit overdone and cliche to 33% of millennial users. However, 39% of them feel otherwise.

They believe in the idea of love and feel that it deserves to be celebrated in all its glory. A large majority are in-fact hopeful romantics with 88% men and 87% women wanting to find love, or have love find them. 

