Four held for extortion, assault

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hussaini Alam police have arrested four people for attempted murder and extortion, and seized some weapons from them.

The accused have been identified as Abdullah Bin Mohammed, Mohammed Naseeruddin, Siddiq Bin Mahmood and Mohd Safiuddin. According to police, Naseeruddin is wanted in several cases of illegal gaming, and threatening and extorting petty vendors in and around Charminar. Police had even maintained a rowdy sheet against him till 2018.

In the recent case, he and the others thrashed a vendor, Mohammed Majid, with iron rods over a minor dispute.