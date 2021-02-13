Officials to fix glitches in Dharani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pending mutation module has now been made available on the Dharani portal, under which 74,688 applications have been received so far and 62,847 disposed of by Collectors.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said this on Friday at a review meeting during which he discussed several long-standing issues of the portal with the officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan. It was noted that various steps have been taken to address and clear the issues.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to constitute special teams which will visit villages and study how these modules are used. He also said the issues should be attended to on a priority basis.