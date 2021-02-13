STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two caught for land fraud, 7 on the run

Police arrested V Prem Kumar, a realtor, and Y Sukumar Reddy, a businessman. Prem Kumar was arrested in 2013, 2016 and 2019 in Hyderabad for the same offence.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police arrested two men of a gang for fraudulently getting land registered in their names by fabricating documents. The accused had also forged Aadhaar cards — a document mandatory for the registration. Police are on the lookout for seven other members of the gang.

The fraud came to light when victims T Ramadevi and T Hemalatha — residents of Secunderabad — recently found out that their plots were no longer in their names. They had bought plots at Meerpet many years ago. But they found out that the GPA had been executed in the name of some unidentified people and the GPA holder, in turn, sold the property to some unknown persons. 

When Ramadevi and Hemalatha enquired about this with the authorities, they realised that they had fallen prey to land grabbers who fraudulently took possession of their land. Based on their complaints, the Meerpet police registered separate cases and found that the accused had made fake Aadhaar cards which they used to execute the GPA. They had also got the property registered in some unidentified persons’ names. 

Police arrested V Prem Kumar, a realtor, and Y Sukumar Reddy, a businessman. Prem Kumar was arrested in 2013, 2016 and 2019 in Hyderabad for the same offence. Police seized the fake documents and the gadgets used to create these.

