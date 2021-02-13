Vice-principal, lecturer harass student, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Friday arrested the vice-principal and a lecturer of a private college for sexually harassing a student at Madhapur. According to the Madhapur police, the accused — Kalyan Varma and Ravindra — had called the student to their place on the pretext of offering her an event management contract and allegedly harassed her. Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

Police said the victim, in her early 20s, is a student of a private college at Narayanaguda, where Varma is the vice-principal and Ravindra a lecturer. She works for an event management firm on a part-time basis.

In January, the accused had offered to get her an event management contract, for which they asked her to meet them at Varma’s residence in Madhapur. Accordingly, she, along with her younger brother, went to Varma’s house on January 24. In her complaint, she alleged that the accused sent her brother out of the room so as to discuss the contract with her in private. As soon as she was alone, they sexually harassed her. But she managed to escape. On February 9, she approached the Madhapur police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered.