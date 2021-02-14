STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pearls of Hyderabad hidden in plain sight

Among the persons buried here are four Padma awardees, as well as the man who was entrusted with the construction of Begumpet Airport.

Published: 14th February 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Located by the very busy Mumbai Highway, at Ameerpet in Hyderabad

Located by the very busy Mumbai Highway, at Ameerpet in Hyderabad

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Right by the very busy Mumbai Highway (NH-65), stands a small, beautiful and secluded structure at Ameerpet. Nearly a 100 years old, the structure is a private cemetery of an extremely illustrious Hyderabad family, and though it is well-maintained, both the structure and the stories of those buried there are largely unknown.

Among the persons buried here are four Padma awardees, as well as the man who was entrusted with the construction of Begumpet Airport.

The structure was completed in 1926 by Dr Edith Boardman, an Englishwoman, as a resting place for her husband Syed Hossain Bilgrami — an educationist and scholar who also worked in multiple roles under the Nizam. His great grandson Raza Bilgrami, 69, says when Bilgrami was in England, he was suffering from some health issues.

As a result, his good friend and the then Prince of Wales (who later became King George V) sent Edith, a nurse, back to India with Bilgrami.

“Edith, who was called memsaab by everyone, ended up marrying my great grandfather and she stayed in Hyderabad for the rest of her life. She built the structure after he died, and as per her wish, she too was buried at the same cemetery. Her grave was left unmarked as per her own request” says Raza.

Other illustrious members of the family buried in the cemetery include Dr Syed Husain Zaheer (Padma Bhushan), an eminent chemist who served as the director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ali Yavar Jung (Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan), a diplomat and the former Governor of Maharashtra, his wife Begum Zehra Ali Yavar Jung (Padma Bhushan), a social worker and the founder of Society For Clean Cities (SCC), and Masuma Begum (Padma Shri), an education activist who was the first woman Minister of erstwhile AP.

The structure is nearly 100 years old.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Zayn Khan, another descendent of the family and currently a Hyderabadi, said he knew both his maternal grandfather Husain Zaheer and Zaheer’s brother-in-law Ali Yavar Jung very well. Khan has been serving as a trustee of the structure for many years now.

Raza Bilgrami’s parents, too, are buried in the same cemetery. Raza says his father, Naqi Bilgrami, one of the few Aeronautical Engineers in Hyderabad State, was entrusted by the Nizam with the task of constructing the Begumpet Airport.

​“To procure aircraft for the airport, father sought help from his good friend JRD Tata. The two were fellow students in England and were also part of a flying club.”

Raza says sometime later in life, his father had suggested the authorities to acquire about 4,000 to 5,000 acres of additional land beside the airport for its expansion. 


“They laughed at his suggestion to procure more land. If they had listened to him back then, we wouldn’t have had to build the Shamshabad Airport afterwards,” Raza said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Highway Ameerpet
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp