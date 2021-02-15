STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Two accused of assaulting policemen acquitted

One of the accused died since the incident, while the court conducted the trial against the other accused and delivered the judgement.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons accused of assaulting policemen while being in an inebriated condition at Kushaiguda in 2016 were recently acquitted by a city court.

One of the accused died since the incident, while the court conducted the trial against the other accused and delivered the judgement. 

One of the constables who had claimed that he was assaulted was also the main witness in the case. He appeared before the court during chief examination, but abstained from the court during the cross examination. 

Further, the prosecution did not examine the other two direct witnesses. Strangely, the investigation officer in the case told the court that he had not collected any CCTV footage from the crime scene — a bar and restaurant.

During the course of cross examination, he also admitted that he examined a witness who worked at the said bar, but had not collected the ID card of the witness.

The case relates to an incident where two persons created nuisance in a bar in 2016. When the patrolling team rushed to the spot, they assaulted a police constable. They were charged under Sections 353, 323 and 506  of the IPC. 

