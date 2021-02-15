No plans to make Hyderabad a UT, clarifies Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for the comments he made in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that the Centre has no plan to convert Hyderabad into a Union Territory.

Speaking during an election campaign in Khairtabad ahead of Graduates MLC polls, the Kishan Reddy said that Owaisi has left the Parliament before the Ministry could respond.

“The TRS and the AIMIM have excelled in spreading false information and twisting facts. The Centre has no plan to make Hyderabad a Union Territory,” he said.

The BJP leader also came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said: “The people voted for KCR so that he can assume the office of Chief Minister. However, he is equating the post with his footwear. This is an insult to the State’s people as well as the Constitution of India.”

Slamming the TRS government, he said: “Before the TRS party came to power, there used to be surplus budget in the GHMC. After KCR came to power, the bank deposits have been eaten up, and the taxes collected from people are ‘khaya, piya and chaldiya’. Now, the situation is such that GHMC has to borrow money to even lay a road.”