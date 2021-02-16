STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bigbluemarble: ‘Saving the planet, one brush at a time’

The founders claim to have sold more than 10,000 bamboo toothbrushes since they started production and have more than 2,000 customers from across India.

Bigbluemarble co-founder Rahul Patel

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Every year, nearly five billion plastic toothbrushes are created worldwide. And most of these make it into the Earth’s landfills and oceans.

Another not-so-cool fact: Because of the painfully slow rate that plastic decomposes, every plastic toothbrush that’s ever been made still exists, Rahul Patel and Ashutosh Kote educate me.

“And that’s why we teamed up to create ‘Bigbluemarble’ and make a difference because it was time to stop adding to the problem and instead start being a part of the solution,” says Ashutosh. 

Hyderabadi boys, Rahul, 25 and Ashutosh, 27, both school friends and first-generation entrepreneurs started research on this subject in July 2019 and started producing toothbrushes made out of bamboo the same year in December. Rahul adds, “Saving the planet, one brush at a time.”  

While the frame is made of bamboo, the bristles are made of nylon. At Rs 99 each, the toothbrushes are elegantly designed, affordable and easy on the eyes.

The founders claim to have sold more than 10,000 bamboo toothbrushes since they started production and have more than 2,000 customers from across India. They sell both online across e-commerce platforms and offline at supermarkets. 

Both the entrepreneurs are engineering graduates and say they have self-funded the business with support from family and friends.

The product portfolio also includes other sustainable products such as coconut scrubbers, reusable metal straw kits, and stainless steel tongue cleaners.

“Bigbluemarble is currently part of the iLab Start-up accelerator programme from University of Queensland, Australia. This is a three-month course, where we learn, interact with experts on how to scale and develop our start-up and have been granted equity-free funding of AUD 10,000,” says Rahul.

Saying that they work together because they share common goals, and believe that the idea can have a massive impact on the community, the duo comment: “As founders, we have always believed in following a sustainable lifestyle and always had the thought of giving back to the community in some way.”

Going forward they aim to produce more zero-waste products, host educational workshops and conduct sustainability consulting services to demonstrate that any individual can make a positive impact through inspiring others to reduce waste and think consciously. 

— Tamanna S Mehdi 

tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

