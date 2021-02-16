Car crashes into King Kothi palace guard room

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The guard room of the Nizam era King Kothi palace was extensively damaged when a car crashed into the structure on Sunday night.

The palace where Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan was born has been in the news after certain persons fraudulently ‘sold’ the palace to a party.

The guard room adjacent to the purdah now wears a dishevelled look with lime plaster and concrete pouring onto the streets, from the portion where the car hit it. Municipal officials have erected a barricade around the area.

As per a Guide to Architecture in Hyderabad Deccan by Omar Khalidi, “King Kothi refers to a three-palace complex consisting of Nazri Bagh, Osman Mansion and King Kothi. The palaces were originally spread over 21 acres as the prime residence of Osman Ali Khan, where he moved in 1914. The Osman Mansion was demolished between 1985 and 1990, the King Kothi converted into a hospital, and Nazri Bagh remains empty.”